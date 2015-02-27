EU demands WTO ruling on Russian trade tariffs

The European Commission accused Russia of breaking its trade commitments on Thursday (26 February), urging the World Trade Organisation to arbitrate on illegal import duties on a range of products.

The case - the fourth time the EU has called on the WTO to take action against Russia - relates to import duties slapped on paper products, refrigerators and palm oil, a market which Brussels says is worth approximately €600 million a year.

”The EU requested today the establishment of a...