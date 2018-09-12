Ad
Deforestation. Chopping down millennial rainforests is deeply unsustainable (Photo: crustmania)

Parliament's rainforest vote is a challenge for Macron

by Jo Blackman, LONDON,

This week the European Parliament sent a globally important message to France to halt plans that endanger our planet's climate.

The environmental credentials president Emmanuel Macron rose to power on are already looking tattered despite his famed promise to "Make the Planet Great Again".

Following the shock departure of environment minister Nicolas Hulot, live on radio last month, and Macron's failure to prevent Total's...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

