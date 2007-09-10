Brussels to kick off key EU budgetary review talks

The European Commission is this week due to formally kick off a review of its over 20-year-old rules on EU spending.

In a political paper - seen by EUobserver - Brussels lists the new priorities the bloc could concentrate on and suggests reform of outdated budgetary tools, such as funds for farmers or the UK's annual repay from common coffers.

The document, called "Reforming the budget, changing Europe", is set to be presented by EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaite on Wedn...