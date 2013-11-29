Eurozone unemployment down first time since 2011

Unemployment in the eurozone fell for the first time since February 2011, according to figures released on Friday (29 November).
The jobless rate fell to 12.1 percent in October 2013, according to EU statistical agency Eurostat, down from 12.2 percent in September, leaving 19.3 million people out of work. The unemployment rate across the entire EU was unchanged at 10.9 percent.
Both rates are higher than in October 2012, when they were 11.7 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively....
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
