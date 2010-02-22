Greece misses EU deadline on currency swaps

Greece has missed a deadline to hand over information to the European Union, following recent allegations it used complex financial products to hide the true extent of its debt pile over the past decade.
The news comes as a further embarrassment to the embattled Greek administration, already facing a major debt crisis and legal action over a budgetary deficit revision last October.
"Athens told us that the reason for the delay was partly due to the four-day strike which affected...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here