Green 'land grabs' blamed for escalating pressure on farmers

The global price of land has doubled in the last 15 years, and tripled in central and eastern Europe, according to a report by the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) published on Monday (13 May).
The report highlights how so-called 'green grabs' - land taken for the purpose of environmental projects like carbon-offsett...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
