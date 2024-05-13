Ad
"The rush for dubious carbon projects, tree-planting schemes, clean fuels, and speculative buying is displacing small-scale farmers and indigenous peoples," said one of the report's authors (Photo: Carl Graph)

Green 'land grabs' blamed for escalating pressure on farmers

Green Economy
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The global price of land has doubled in the last 15 years, and tripled in central and eastern Europe, according to a report by the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) published on Monday (13 May). 

The report highlights how so-called 'green grabs' - land taken for the purpose of environmental projects like carbon-offsett...

“The rush for dubious carbon projects, tree-planting schemes, clean fuels, and speculative buying is displacing small-scale farmers and indigenous peoples,” said one of the report's authors (Photo: Carl Graph)

