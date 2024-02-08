Ad
euobserver
Many politicians continue to support the largest agribusinesses and frame the crisis as 'farmers versus nature'. It's a false dichotomy that tragically hurts the vast majority of farmers (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Marco Contiero, Brussels,

Farmers across Europe are struggling and are hitting the streets to protest. But when politicians and big agriculture lobbies blame Europe's green legislation, they are not only misleading farmers, they are risking their survival.

Farmers' anger is legitimate and we share it. In just 15 years, the EU has lost close to 40 percent of its farmers, almost exclusively small and medium farms, who have either gone out of business or been bought up by increasingly large competitors.

The ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Farmers call for 'fair prices' and set fires in Brussels protest
Von der Leyen kills EU pesticides ban in election sop to farmers
Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'
The far-right is piggybacking on the German farmers
Many politicians continue to support the largest agribusinesses and frame the crisis as 'farmers versus nature'. It's a false dichotomy that tragically hurts the vast majority of farmers (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections