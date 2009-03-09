Ad
euobserver
Tax haven countries are coming under increasing international pressure (Photo: Stately Payday Loan/Wikipidea)

Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg unite on bank secrecy

by Honor Mahony,

Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland rallied together on Sunday (8 March) in a last ditch attempt to protect their banking secrecy regimes, under threat amid global efforts to tackle the economic crisis.

Ministers of the three countries - EU members except for Switzerland - met in Luxembourg to discuss how they can best keep their countries off an international blacklist of tax havens.

The list is set to be decided at a meeting of G20 countries in London next month, but the three n...

Green Economy
euobserver

