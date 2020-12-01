EU emissions down 24% on 1990 - but still off 2030 target

EU greenhouse gas emissions fell by nearly four percent in 2019, compared with the previous year, while the bloc's GDP continued to grow, according to latest official data released on Monday (30 November).
Last year's emissions were down by 24 percent on 1990 levels, reaching their lowest level in three decades.
"The European Union is proving it is possible to reduce emissions a...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
