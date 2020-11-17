Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'

At the 'Choosing Green' event, the Nordic Council and Nordic Council of Ministers will discuss climate action, competitiveness, education, and socially-sustainable change in the lead up to next year's climate negotiations.

High-profile panelists are already in place - you can join them as the event is broadcast live throughout the day on Tuesday (17 November).

The 'Choosing Green' debate will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition. What can the Nordic Region contribute? And is that enough?

Over three two-hour sessions, we'll discuss at length three different perspectives on the green transition.

Keynotes and panel debates will discuss the role of the Nordic Region in international climate efforts, the challenges of facilitating a socially-sustainable green transition, the impact on our competitiveness, and the changes that are needed in our education systems. How do we equip ourselves for a more sustainable future?

The panels include climate activists, members of the Nordic Council, the European Parliament, high-profile scientists, organisational leaders and company CEOs.

A selection of the impressive line up includes UN secretary general António Guterres, feminist debater and advisor to Oxfam Denmark Emma Holten, secretary general of Save the Children Sweden Helena Thybell, director for employment, labour and social affairs at the OECD Stefano Scarpetta, climate activist Amos Wallgren, and secretary general of the Norwegian Red Cross Bernt G. Apeland.

The event is divided into three sessions, each with its own focus on the green transition:

• 10:00 to 12:00 (CET): A Green Nordic Region: How far have we come?

• 13:00 to 15:00 (CET): The Green Transition: Consequences for Nordic jobs and skills?

• 16:00 to 18:00 (CET): Brave New Sustainable World: The Nordic model under pressure?

See full programme and meet all the panellists here.

You can watch the event live on the Nordic Council website and on Facebook.

EUobserver will be live streaming the first session on Tuesday (17 November) from 10:00 (CET), viewable at the top of this article.