euobserver
Van Rompuy says more time is needed to discuss eurozone issues ahead of a summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit delayed as France, Germany tussle

by Leigh Phillips,

European Council President Herman van Rompuy has delayed by a week a planned summit of the bloc’s leaders in order to give more time for behind-the-scenes negotiations on plans to bring an end to the eurozone crisis.

Van Rompuy first tweeted the news of the delay mid-afternoon on Monday (10 October), and later said that he had “decided to convene” the EU Council and subsequent eurozone summit on 23 October, a Sunday instead of the originally planned two-day event from 17-18 October.

