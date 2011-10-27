Ad
euobserver
The world's banks eventually agreed to accept a haircut of 50 percent on their Greek holdings (Photo: andres rueda)

Eurozone chiefs reach deal with bank bosses on Greek haircut

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders have reached a deal with the world’s major banks under which they will accept a haircut of 50 percent on their holdings of Greek sovereign debt.

Early Thursday (27 October) morning, EU Presidents Herman van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso announced that an agreement had finally been hammered out with the Institute for International Finance, the association representing the sector, after hours of stonewalling by the banks, who had refused to accept a write-down of Greek b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Banks stonewall EU leaders on haircut
Banks, Europe haggle over scale of bond haircut
Commission to unveil bank bail-out plan
EU agrees to fresh bank bail-outs
The world's banks eventually agreed to accept a haircut of 50 percent on their Greek holdings (Photo: andres rueda)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections