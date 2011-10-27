Eurozone chiefs reach deal with bank bosses on Greek haircut

Eurozone leaders have reached a deal with the world’s major banks under which they will accept a haircut of 50 percent on their holdings of Greek sovereign debt.

Early Thursday (27 October) morning, EU Presidents Herman van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso announced that an agreement had finally been hammered out with the Institute for International Finance, the association representing the sector, after hours of stonewalling by the banks, who had refused to accept a write-down of Greek b...