Markets plunge as Germany dampens EU summit expectations

Stocks and the euro plunged on Monday (17 October) after German officials dampened expectations for a comprehensive solution to the sovereign debt crisis at an upcoming EU summit.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble said EU leaders will adopt a five-point plan at the Sunday meeting, but "we won't have a definitive solution this weekend."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert also stressed that his boss "reminds [everyone] that the dreams which are emerging aga...