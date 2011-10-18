Ad
euobserver
New York stock exchange 9r): shares and the euro took a nose dive on Monday after Germany's comments (Photo: DanDeChiaro)

Markets plunge as Germany dampens EU summit expectations

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Stocks and the euro plunged on Monday (17 October) after German officials dampened expectations for a comprehensive solution to the sovereign debt crisis at an upcoming EU summit.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble said EU leaders will adopt a five-point plan at the Sunday meeting, but "we won't have a definitive solution this weekend."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert also stressed that his boss "reminds [everyone] that the dreams which are emerging aga...

