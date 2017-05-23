Ad
"It should not be beyond the wit of man to find that compromise within three weeks," said Greece's minister Euclid Tsakalotos (c). (Photo: Council of the EU)

No debt relief or bailout money yet for Greece

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece and its creditors have postponed an agreement to unblock a new disbursement from the Greek bailout and on debt relief measures.

The deal will now be re-examined in mid-June, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after a late-night meeting in Brussels on Monday (22 May).

"We have not reached an overall agreement," he said.

"We were unable to close the gap between what could be done and what some of us expected could be done."

The agreement stumbled on how...

