The EU Commission said expansion of the EU’s offshore energy capacity will require less than three percent of European maritime space (Photo: Kim Hansen)

EU unveils €800bn offshore renewables plan

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Thursday (19 November) a strategy to tap into EU's maritime potential for developing renewable energy, which foresees a significant expansion of offshore wind farms and other emerging technologies.

Currently nearly one-third of all electricity consumed in the EU is originated from renewable sources. It is estimated that renewables will produce close to 60...





Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.







