Ad
euobserver
The scene outside the French school, where teacher Samuel Paty was brutally murdered (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

France vows tough retaliation for teacher's murder

EU Political
by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,

Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is usually a sleepy suburb of Paris. Since last Friday (16 October), however, there is a swarm of activity around the high school Bois d'Aulne. Police and gendarmes stand watch, international media are reporting live and in the middle of all this – the grieving residents.

"It's incredibly dramatic. My grandchildren are pupils at the school and my daughter is a teacher, so this a shock for all of us," Marie-Noëlle Nicolas says, who has come with her husband Patri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Related articles

Radicalised Islamists pose-long term EU threat
Women and children's role in Islamic State underestimated
How Europe's terrorists take advantage of the pandemic
Wake-up call on European Day Against Islamophobia
The scene outside the French school, where teacher Samuel Paty was brutally murdered (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections