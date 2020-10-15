EU shames Kremlin on Navalny chemical crime

EU countries have blacklisted six Russians and one entity over a chemical weapon attack - the poisoning of Alexei Navalny - as Moscow prepares to strike back.

EU ambassadors sealed the decision in Brussels on Wednesday (14 October), diplomats told EUobserver.

It enters into force on Thursday morning, when the names are to be published in the bloc's legal gazette, the Official Journal, and when asset-freezes and visa-bans snap into place.

The six men accused of plotting to...