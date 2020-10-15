Ad
euobserver
Russian spy chief Alexander Bortnikov (r) with Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

EU shames Kremlin on Navalny chemical crime

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have blacklisted six Russians and one entity over a chemical weapon attack - the poisoning of Alexei Navalny - as Moscow prepares to strike back.

EU ambassadors sealed the decision in Brussels on Wednesday (14 October), diplomats told EUobserver.

It enters into force on Thursday morning, when the names are to be published in the bloc's legal gazette, the Official Journal, and when asset-freezes and visa-bans snap into place.

The six men accused of plotting to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack
'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia
Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny
Russian spy chief Alexander Bortnikov (r) with Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections