euobserver
Keeping a tally of which EU states are in favour and which against. Right now it is 4-4 (Photo: ansik)

Spain backs EU taxes, joining Poland, Austria, Belgium

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Spain has come out in favour of direct EU taxation, one of the ideas being considered as part of a major review of European Union budgeting currently underway.

In a statement indicating the government of Jose Luis Rodrigues Zapatero is much more receptive to the idea than London, Paris or Berlin, which have come out sharply against such proposals in recent days, the prime minister said on Tuesday: "any consideration to strengthen economic and financial capabilities by the EU will be see...

Keeping a tally of which EU states are in favour and which against. Right now it is 4-4 (Photo: ansik)

