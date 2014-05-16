Ad
Financial services won't be part of an EU-US trade deal, the US ambassador told the European Business Summit

EU and US aim for 2015 trade deal, exclude financial services

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Trade negotiators will look to complete an EU-US trade deal before the end of 2015, senior officials have agreed. But a deal will not include financial services, after the US ambassador all but ruled out discussion of harmonising financial regulation.

"We don't see the need for financial services to be part of TTIP [the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership]" the US ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner, told Europe's trade commissioner Karel de Gucht and delegates at the Europ...

