EU targets €6-bn-a-year artists' royalties business

The EU has taken a swipe at organisations responsible for collecting up to €6 billion a year in artists' royalties.

Single market commissioner Michael Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July) unveiled draft new laws for the sector, designed to give artists more control over their money and to make it easier to sell online music across the EU.

He said several times he is "not pointing the finger" of blame at anybody.

But he noted that the 250-or-so "collecting societies"...