Barnier: 'We want these agencies to be properly managed, to be trusted, to offer proper guarantees to authors' (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

EU targets €6-bn-a-year artists' royalties business

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has taken a swipe at organisations responsible for collecting up to €6 billion a year in artists' royalties.

Single market commissioner Michael Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July) unveiled draft new laws for the sector, designed to give artists more control over their money and to make it easier to sell online music across the EU.

He said several times he is "not pointing the finger" of blame at anybody.

But he noted that the 250-or-so "collecting societies"...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Musicians fear 'chaos' as Brussels gets set to regulate royalties
MEPs in call for euro-passport for artists
Barnier: 'We want these agencies to be properly managed, to be trusted, to offer proper guarantees to authors' (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

