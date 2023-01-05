Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?

While cycling is seen at an EU level as a key to sustainable urban mobility, and financing for cycling projects is readily available, some EU countries lack clear and binding legislation regarding cycling infrastructure standards. There is little political will to introduce them, as this would stand in the way of real estate developers' interests or inconvenience car drivers.
"Europe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.
This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.
Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.
This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.