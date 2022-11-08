EU aims to ramp up financing for Ukraine

It is a high priority for the Czech EU presidency to "quickly approve a new package" of €18bn of EU financial assistance for 2023 for Ukraine, so that the remaining €3bn from previous pledges can be disbursed in January, Zbyněk Stanjura, Czech finance minister said on Tuesday (8 November).

The urgent call for a political push on financial assistance comes as the EU prepares to agree on a new package for Ukraine, despite failing to transfer already agreed funds to the war-torn country. ...