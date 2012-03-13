Ad
euobserver
Capitals and lobbyists who want to harm the directive will target articles 2(3), 2(4), 4(2), most of article 6, and articles 10(2), 10(3) and 13(1) (Photo: Burning Robot Factory)

Tax havens give EU commissioner the runaround

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU commissioner trying to stop tax cheats from hiding money in Switzerland is puzzled why Austria and Luxembourg are standing in his way.

Algirdas Semeta told EUobserver that bank secrecy makes it impossible to say how much potential tax income is being lost even as EU countries cut wages and public services amid the financial crisis. But it is likely to be big bucks: Switzerland currently hands over €330 million a year in tax payments to EU countries, while its banks manage €1.5 t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France threatens Switzerland on tax evasion
EU commissioner blasts bilateral tax deals with Switzerland
EU to Switzerland: 'Where are we going with this relationship?'
Capitals and lobbyists who want to harm the directive will target articles 2(3), 2(4), 4(2), most of article 6, and articles 10(2), 10(3) and 13(1) (Photo: Burning Robot Factory)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections