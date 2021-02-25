EU sets out plan to mitigate 'unavoidable' climate events

The European Commission on Wednesday (24 February) unveiled its strategy to make the 27-nation bloc and its 14-trillion-euro economy more resilient to the unavoidable impacts of climate change - after the hottest decade in recorded history.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder that insufficient preparation can have dire consequences," said the commission's executive vice-president for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans, arguing that "there is no vaccine against the climate cris...