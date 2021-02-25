Ad
The heatwave that struck large parts of Europe in 2019 and killed 2,500 people was the deadliest natural disaster worldwide that year, according to the commission (Photo: European Commission)

EU sets out plan to mitigate 'unavoidable' climate events

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (24 February) unveiled its strategy to make the 27-nation bloc and its 14-trillion-euro economy more resilient to the unavoidable impacts of climate change - after the hottest decade in recorded history.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder that insufficient preparation can have dire consequences," said the commission's executive vice-president for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans, arguing that "there is no vaccine against the climate cris...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

