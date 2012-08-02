Ad
euobserver
Seville statues. Grinan: 'We are taking resources away from health care and education to save the banks' (Photo: Lochaven)

Spanish regions raise doubts on EU budget pledge

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An escalating dispute between Madrid and Spain's regional authorities risks undoing its austerity pledge to EU authorities.

The conflict erupted on Tuesday (31 July) when Jose Antonio Grinan, the President of the Andalucia region, walked out of a meeting of Madrid's Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy when it told him to cut another €3 billion from his 2012 budget.

Catalonia boycotted the meeting in the first place, saying it already cannot pay some hospital, child-care and e...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Seville statues. Grinan: 'We are taking resources away from health care and education to save the banks' (Photo: Lochaven)

