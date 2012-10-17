Ad
euobserver
Summit time again in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Discord simmers ahead of EU summit

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Thursday's (18 October) gathering of EU leaders is being billed - by the Germans at least - as a "stepping stone" summit that should lead to firm decisions in December on how to deepen eurozone political integration. But others want answers on key issues now.

The greatest potential flashpoint for the meeting - meant to be a "no decisions" summit - is trying to agree what was agreed in June last time leaders met.

At the time eurozone leaders concluded that when an "effective single...

Green Economy

Green Economy
