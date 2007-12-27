Ad
euobserver
European textile producers are concerned that Chinese textile imports will rise again (Photo: EU Commission)

EU to drop import quotas on Chinese clothes

by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Union is due at the end of 2007 to switch from import restrictions on Chinese clothes to a joint monitoring system with Beijing over most types of garments arriving to the European market, with some fearing a repeat flood of cheap Chinese clothes on European shop shelves.

The new monitoring mechanism will cover eight of the ten types of clothing categories that previously fell under the import quotas which the EU introduced in 2005 to limit the inflow of cheaper Chinese pro...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

