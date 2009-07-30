EU banks regain confidence in lending

Banks in the euro area have relaxed restrictions on borrowers from companies and households, while demand for home loans has surged for the first time since early 2006, a fresh survey by the European Central Bank has found.

"These developments confirm a turning-point," the Frankfurt-based bank commented on the change in bank loan behaviour in the 16-member eurozone.

The report, published on Wednesday (29 July), notes that out of the 118 banks in the euro area, just 21 percent cont...