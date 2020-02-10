How a Croatian gas project exposes Green Deal hypocrisy

The approval of the European Green Deal and its €1 trillion plan to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy in Europe during the next ten years is a historic step, that follows the approval of an ambitious policy at the European Investment Bank (EIB) just a few months ago.

The EIB is the 'EU Bank' and it now aims to phase out its support to fossil fuels by 2021 and to become the "EU Climate Bank".

These commitments lie a...