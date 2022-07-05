Tuesday

5th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Report slams German opposition to new child sexual abuse rules

  • It is estimated that about 62 percent of all known child sexual abuse material was hosted in an EU country

By

Listen to article

The amount of online child sexual abuse material hosted in Germany has risen by nearly 10-fold compared to 2020, a report found on Tuesday (5 July).

Figures from the UK-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) show that the Netherlands, France, Latvia and Germany are the countries hosting the largest amount of known child sexual abuse material in the EU.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The report comes in the wake of the European Commission plan in May to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online, establishing new rules on online platforms and providers to tackle online child sex abuse.

But the proposal has faced a backlash from privacy activists, some MEPs and some EU capitals who argue that new rules could entitle mass surveillance that could undermine whistle-blowers, lawyers or journalists' work.

The main opposition to the commission proposal is coming from the Netherlands and Germany, despite being among the worst for hosting child sexual abuse content, Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the IWF, said in a statement.

"It is time to see a real, coordinated response to rooting this harmful material out and making sure criminals cannot find safe havens on European shores," she added, pointing out that the draft legislation is not about "breaking encryption, but protecting children".

Under the new rules, service providers, including messaging app providers such as WhatsApp, Apple's iMessage, Instagram and Telegram, will have to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material from their platforms.

Berlin has previously slammed the EU's child-sexual abuse draft law for going too far.

Yet, the commission warned in May that the Covid-19 pandemic had exacerbated the issue.

In 2021, the IWF removed a total of 252,000 URLs with images and videos of child sexual abuse globally.

The foundation estimates that about 62 percent of all known child sexual abuse material was hosted in an EU country — of which Germany hosts around three precent of the global total.

In Germany, analysts found 8,219 confirmed reports of URLs containing one or more photos or videos of child sexual abuse hosted in 2021 — up from just 838 confirmed instances found the previous year, IWF says.

Overall, the Brussels-based NGO Missing Children Europe estimates that one-in-five children in Europe become victims of sexual abuse.

New rules will have to be backed by MEPs and the EU member states before entering into force.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Commission child sex abuse law enrages privacy advocates
  2. 'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked
  3. EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content
EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content

The European Commission is set to propose new legislation requiring companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse content. The rules come amid other moves by the EU's police agency Europol to develop AI targeting encryption.

Opinion

How industry watered-down new EU supply chain rules

The Commission fell hook, line, and sinker for the arguments of big business on the corporate due diligence directive — conflating rules and regulations with so-called 'red tape' and rebranding regulations as 'burdens' on business which should be scrapped.

Podcast

Against white feminism: European edition

Author Rafia Zakaria turned the feminist world upside down with her bestselling book Against White Feminism. She talks with the Brussels-based journalist Shada Islam about the prevalence of white feminist thinking in Europe — particularly France.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey signs Nato protocol despite Sweden extradition row
  2. European gas production hit by Norway strike
  3. EU Commission told to step up fight against CAP fraud
  4. Ukraine needs €719bn to rebuild, says PM
  5. Germany records first monthly trade deficit since 1991
  6. Pilots from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden strike
  7. Report: EU to sign hydrogen deal with Namibia
  8. Israel and Poland to mend relations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  4. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  6. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022

Latest News

  1. 'World is watching', as MEPs vote on green finance rules
  2. Turkey sends mixed signals on Sweden's entry into Nato
  3. EU Parliament sued over secrecy on Nazi MEP expenses
  4. Italy glacier tragedy has 'everything to do' with climate change
  5. The Digital Services Act — a case-study in keeping public in dark
  6. Report slams German opposition to new child sexual abuse rules
  7. Is China a challenge to Nato? Beijing responds
  8. ECB announces major green shift in corporate bond-buying

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us