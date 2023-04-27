Thursday

27th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits

  • In Ireland, the additional costs that a person with a disability has to bear ranges from €8,700 to €10,000 annually (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

Could you imagine if only half of a country's population was employed, or if there were measures that would undermine the incentive for the other half to get a job?

People with disabilities living in some European countries do not have to imagine this. They live it every day.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Matthieu Chatelin, a Frenchman with cerebral palsy, gave his proposal for disabled job-sharing to president Emmanuel Macron in person (Photo: Matthieu Chatelin)

According to a report published on Thursday (April 27) by the European Disability Forum, an umbrella organisation of persons with disabilities, nearly half of active disabled people of working age are not in paid employment.

The nuance of 'paid' employment is important because there are alternative employment models, such as sheltered workshops, which have a significant number of people with disabilities on their staff, but do not provide them with an employment contract as such.

"You can work, but you do not have a real salary. You are not a real employee," Green MEP Katrin Langensiepen told EUobserver.

Not being considered as an employee means not having access to social protection, but also not receiving at least the minimum wage in the country of employment.

And even if they are considered to be employed, in several EU member states earning income from work actually means losing disability benefits, or having them reduced, or earning below very low thresholds to maintain them.

In Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden or Slovenia, for example, it is not possible to combine disability cash benefits with income from work.

And in Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Lithuania, or the Netherlands, it means a reduction in the amount received.

"Having it [disability allowance] removed because people have found a job is not only unconscionable, but it also scares people away from even trying to get a job," Yannis Vardakastanis, president of the EDF, told EUobserver.

A report by the European agency for fundamental rights (FRA) also notes that the risk of losing the allowance undermines the financial incentive to work.

"It is often only by having a disability allowance and a salary combined, that a person is likely to be able to cover their own costs," pointed out Vardakastanis.

Put in figures: In Ireland, an analysis revealed that the additional costs that a person with a disability has to bear ranges from €8,700 to €10,000 per year. For those with severe disabilities, the figure rises to €9,600 to €12,300.

In Sweden, the average cost is €23,000. In the Netherlands or Denmark, it is around €20,000. And so the list could go on.

"Many persons with disabilities must spend more to achieve the same standard of living as persons without disabilities," notes the EDF report.

87 million disabled people in the EU face such extra costs (like paying for carers, adaptations in the home, workplace or transportation), but still earn less when employed.

That's a situation that worries the forum, given the impact that the current cost of living crisis can have on a particularly vulnerable group.

According to Eurostat data, in 2021, 30 percent of people with disabilities in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared to 19 percent of people without disabilities.

"Keeping our disability allowance is not a nicety," Matthieu Chatelin told EUobserver.

Chatelin is French, has cerebral palsy, and has required 24/7 care since birth. His disability is severe, so he needs help to carry out his most basic needs.

Disability is not a constraint, nor does it have to be, he makes it very clear from the start of the conversation: "Diversity is our (the EU's) strength," he says.

Chatelin has a Bachelor's degree and two Master's degrees, and spent seven years studying in the UK. On his return to France, with all this education behind him, he struggled to find a job.

Everyone told him it was too expensive to pay for technical assistance and personal support.

In the end, Matthieu and his colleague Marianne came up with a system that they even presented to president Emmanuel Macron: 'duo2compétences' (duo of skills). They both work in an insurance company where they share their tasks according to each other's skills and work interests.

He works half time (about 17.5 hours) and she works the other 35 hours a week. The idea of their model is to export it so that other people with severe disabilities can have access to employment.

"Work is life-changing," Chatelin claimed. "People should be given the option of whether to work".

"Today with technology and all the people that believe in inclusivity, most people with disabilities would work if the system was well-designed," he said. "But there are so many barriers to overcome for us".

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'
  2. Obesity now considered a disability in EU law
  3. Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss
  4. Will 2023 be the year of fair work conditions and social spending?

Interview

Disability in the EU - a 'paradigm shift'

Over recent decades, there has been a "paradigm shift" in the way disability rights are treated in the European Union with policy-makers now focussing on how to make society more inclusive of disabled people.

Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss

"It's important, especially in times of crisis, that we look at the benefits of gender equality," Carlien Scheele, the director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) said, adding that losing women in the labour market is a "shame".

Latest News

  1. For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
  2. EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows
  3. An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy
  4. Why a cacophony of EU voices on China is a good thing
  5. EU finance ministers meet for tough clash on spending rules
  6. What does the global debt crisis mean for the EU Global Gateway?
  7. Belgian mood turning against Russian diamonds
  8. The future of Europe's rail sector is not on track: 'we need people'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us