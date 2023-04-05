Ad
"Weaponisation of gas supplies by Russia" has redrawn energy markets in Europe (Photo: gazprom.com)

Russian liquid gas sales to EU jump despite war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Overall EU gas supplies from Russia are at all-time lows, but imports of Russian liquid gas (LNG) have jumped up despite the war.

That was the picture painted in an internal EU "background note on winter preparedness" circulated to energy ministers last week and now seen by EUobserver.

Russian gas is not under EU sanctions, but supplies plunged by more than half last year due to "weaponisation of gas supplies by Russia", the note said.

"Current import levels are however f...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

