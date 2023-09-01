Friday

1st Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation

  • Job instability and insecurity affect workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, the report finds

By

Listen to article

Workers who suffer from job insecurity, have non-permanent contracts, or work informally are less satisfied with the functioning of democracy, according to a new report by the EU agency Eurofound.

"They are less likely to vote in elections and less likely to participate in demonstrations — an indicator of disengagement," says the report entitled Societal Implications of Labour Market Instability.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Job instability and insecurity affect these workers' perceptions of fairness, well-being, trust, sense of social exclusion or political participation, the report finds.

It is not the type of contract itself that is associated with poor well-being, but the fear or perceived risk of losing one's job in the near future. The associations people have with job insecurity are similar to those they have with unemployment, notably in terms of social exclusion.

In other words, the risk of unemployment is almost as influential as the threat of unemployment itself, in terms of feeling excluded from society.

Something similar happens with trust in government: low levels of such trust are not associated with non-permanent contracts, but job insecurity led to a 1.3 percent decline, according to Eurofound's latest Living, Working and Covid-19 e-survey.

And while temporary contracts are no longer as prevalent, since their peak in 2017, as they were during the recovery years after the financial crisis recession (when short-term contracts of less than six months were most common), some EU countries still make heavy use of them.

They predominate in countries such as Spain, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, or Cyprus due to their high dependence on tourism, a highly seasonal sector that hires more during peak demand times such as summer or holiday periods.

In contrast, probationary contracts are more common in the Netherlands, and Germany has a high proportion of people in apprenticeships.

These temporary jobs tend to be filled mainly by young people and migrants. Temporary work is often involuntary, as can be part-time work.

Part-time workers in the EU tend to be women, mainly because of caring responsibilities. Although in some southern European countries the main reason for working part-time is that people cannot get a full-time job.

"Temporary workers often work long hours, feel underemployed [work fewer hours than they would like or perform work not commensurate with their skill level], and are most likely to be looking for other jobs," say the authors of the report.

In Ireland, more than a third of workers under the age of 25 were on temporary contracts, and in Greece the difference between the underemployment rate for 15-24 year olds and those aged 25-74 was 28.4 percent.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds
  2. The missing metric in EU labour policy: job quality
  3. Ukrainian refugees in EU struggling to get decent jobs
  4. Gaps in social security legislation leave non-EU workers at risk
AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

About four percent of global female employment is subject to potential automation through generative AI technologies, compared to only 1.4 percent of male employment. The trend is even more pronounced in high-income countries, a new study reveals.

The missing metric in EU labour policy: job quality

In recent decades, the EU has focused so much on job creation that it has forgotten about the quality of those jobs — with major differences between regions and between men and women, a new study reveals.

'It's over': World Cup kiss prompts Spain's 'metoo' protests

Outrage grew in Spain when prosecutors announced an investigation into the Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales to clarify whether his kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the Women's World Cup constituted an offence of sexual assault.

Opinion

The fightback against EU's subcontracting poverty spiral

The primary victims of abusive subcontracting practices and unregulated labour intermediaries are mobile and migrant workers who, while indispensable to European agriculture, food processing, hospitality, and domestic work sectors, still struggle to attain equal treatment in the workplace.

'It's over': World Cup kiss prompts Spain's 'metoo' protests

Outrage grew in Spain when prosecutors announced an investigation into the Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales to clarify whether his kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the Women's World Cup constituted an offence of sexual assault.

Latest News

  1. Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation
  2. Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt
  3. New EU debt rules 'risk undermining climate goals'
  4. Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)
  5. 'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war
  6. EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies
  7. EU ambivalent on UN probe into Saudi slaughter of migrants
  8. Why EU offshore wind is in trouble

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us