Thursday

14th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree

  • Seven out of ten individuals in prostitution are migrant women (Photo: Flickr)

By

Listen to article

Prostitution is not work. That, in a nutshell, was the position adopted by MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday (14 September).

The European Parliament backed a report calling on the European Commission to draw up common guidelines to guarantee fundamental rights for people in prostitution — with 234 votes in favour, 175 against, and 122 abstentions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They also urged EU member states, which have the power to regulate prostitution, to review existing laws.

"Only if we recognise prostitution as an experience of violence and analyse the structure behind it, can we protect and strengthen women's rights," said leading rapporteur German MEP Maria Nochl from the Socialist & Democrats group (S&D) in the debate ahead of the vote.

One of the report's main arguments is that the asymmetry between national European laws leads to more victims being trafficked for sexual exploitation and creates a breeding ground for organised crime.

To reduce demand for prostitution, MEPs have also called on EU countries to regulate online advertising, which is designed to attract sex buyers.

"Demand for prostitution is what allows it to keep on existing," conservative Irish MEP Frances Fitzgerald said. "Therefore, buyers should be criminalised as a deterrent".

The report calls for a common approach to prostitution across the EU, targeting sex buyers, decriminalising those in prostitution, and providing them with the necessary support to leave prostitution.

It also demands the implementation of the so-called 'Nordic model', already used in countries such as Sweden, France, and Ireland, to reduce demand and offer exit and reintegration programmes to those who wish to take them up.

This model is not a "fix-all solution" to reduce demand, sex trafficking, violence, or exploitation, acknowledges the report.

However, evidence suggests it has reduced the demand for street prostitution in countries such as Sweden, it adds.

Since 2016, the number of criminal investigations into pimping and trafficking has increased by 54 percent across the EU.

Prostitution is also an issue that primarily affects women, having negative implications for gender equality.

Seven out of 10 individuals in prostitution are migrant women, and three out of four of the 40-42 million people involved in prostitution are between 13 and 25 years old.

"The gender-specific nature of prostitution reflects the prevailing power relations in our society," reads the report. "Prostitution reproduces and perpetuates stereotypes about women and men".

The EU Parliament debate echoes an existing division within the feminist movement itself, and the controversy has been on the table since the vote at parliamentary committee level, when a minority of MEPs voted against the S&D group's report on regulating prostitution.

First, the very fact of talking about prostitution and people in prostitution is a problematic for this group.

These MEPs speak of "sex workers" because the use of the term "prostitutes" contributes to the exclusion of these people from society, including access to health, legal, and social services, they say.

The signatories include MEPs from the Greens, who have expressed strong opposition, as well as liberal lawmakers from Renew Europe and even some in the S&D group itself.

Opposition has also come from campaigners such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Sex Workers Alliance, who on Monday (11 September) sent a joint letter to MEPs with 10 other organisations urging them to vote against the report.

"This proposal fails to distinguish between conduct that is exploitative, abusive, or coercive, and activity that is personal, practical, and supportive or for the purposes of safety of people selling sex," reads the letter.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Prostitutes win battle to work in EU countries
  2. Eight years until EU fixes equal pay for women?
  3. Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss
  4. How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media
Prostitutes win battle to work in EU countries

Prostitutes from Central and Eastern Europe have been granted the right to run their own businesses in the Netherlands, according to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. The judges said prostitutes could be self-employed in any EU country where selling sex is tolerated. This right is given to applicant countries in treaties associating them with the EU.

Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss

"It's important, especially in times of crisis, that we look at the benefits of gender equality," Carlien Scheele, the director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) said, adding that losing women in the labour market is a "shame".

Opinion

How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media

News editors have a responsibility to give more weight to the unique angles that women war reporters bring to stories; to ensure that more women experts are featured in the news; and to focus on stories relevant to women audiences.

Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation

The commission is reviewing the 2011 single permit directive for third-country nationals to live and work in the EU. A new study shows that its design facilitates the exploitation and increases the dependency of migrant workers on their employers.

EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced "a strategic dialogue" on the future of EU agriculture — in response to the wave of criticism led by her own centre-right party in the European Parliament against some green policies.

New police station promised for Brussels-Midi amid drug problem

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced a set of 22 measures in response to concerns about crack abuse and insecurity around the Brussels Midi station — a key interchange for local, national, and international destinations from the capital city.

Latest News

  1. Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree
  2. Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs
  3. 'Win-win-win': cleaner cars through better environmental impact assessment
  4. Enlargement seen as EU's best reply to Russian aggression
  5. Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation
  6. EU chief links farming with climate to appease centre-right
  7. EU head in 'fortress' mode on immigration
  8. EU announces anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us