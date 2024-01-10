Thursday

11th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Labour market imbalances 'may be structural' warning

  • 'The erosion of real wages and living standards by high and persistent inflation rates and rising costs of housing is unlikely to be compensated quickly' according to the report (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

Stagnating productivity and rising inequalities has cast a shadow over the International Labour Organization's (ILO) employment and social outlook for 2024, published on Wednesday (10 January).

2023 saw encouraging employment figures, but the ILO does not expect them to improve much in 2024.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Despite the economic slowdown, labour markets have shown resilience, says the report, which notes that both the global unemployment rate and the jobs gap rate (the number of people out of employment who want to work) fell below pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

In the EU specifically, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9 percent in November 2023 (the latest data collected by Eurostat), down from 6.8 percent in 2019, with the labour market historically tight.

On the downside, however, labour shortages remain acute, especially in emerging and advanced economies, and the recovery has been uneven across different labour market groups, such as women and young people.

"Deeper analysis reveals that labour market imbalances, unfortunately, are growing, and in time of multiple and interacting global crises, this is quite eroding the progress towards greater justice in the world," ILO director general Gilbert F. Houngbo told reporters on Wednesday.

What's more, these imbalances have been exacerbated by weak labour productivity, which has returned to the low levels of the previous decade, and by a lower total number of hours worked — and worryingly, these imbalances may not be cyclical.

"It is starting to look as if these imbalances are not simply part of pandemic recovery but structural," said ILO director-general.

The average number of hours worked is below pre-pandemic levels, particularly in key sectors and some emerging economies, while the number of sick days has substantially risen.

On the other hand, the increase in part-time employment is contributing to a longer-term reduction in average hours worked due to the difficulties in returning to full-time work, and the high levels of youth unemployment are still one of the key workforce challenges, the report says.

"The workforce challenges it [the report] detects pose a threat to both individual livelihoods and businesses, and it is essential that we tackle them effectively and fast," ILO director general said.

Wages not keeping up with inflation

Income inequality has also increased, says the ILO, noting that lost purchasing power in most G20 countries will not be quickly regained.

"The erosion of real wages and living standards by high and persistent inflation rates and rising costs of housing is unlikely to be compensated quickly," reads the report.

In November 2023, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) warned that real wages (when inflation is taken into account) in some EU countries were failing to keep up with inflation.

According to the union's research, Czech Republic (minus 4.6 percent), Italy (minus 2.3) and Sweden (minus 1.9) saw the biggest decreases in wages from one year to another. By contrast, ETUC highlighted that company profits increased by nearly two percent in real terms.

"Insufficient pay and poor job quality are still too prevalent," Houngbo said.

At the global level, the gap between the highest and lowest income countries remains: while the unemployment rate in high-income countries was 4.5 percent in 2023, it remained at 5.7 percent in low-income countries.

And in-work poverty [those who are employed in households that fall below an accepted poverty line] is likely to continue to be a reality.

In 2023, the number of people living in extreme poverty (earning less than $2.15 [€1.96] per person per day) increased by one million, and the number of workers living in moderate poverty rose to 8.4 million.

For 2024, ILO forecasts that both the labour market outlook and global unemployment will only deteriorate, highlighting that another two million workers are expected to be looking for a job, pushing the global unemployment rate from 5.1 percent to 5.2 percent.

"Falling living standards and weak productivity combined with persistent inflation create the conditions for greater inequality and undermine efforts to achieve social justice," Houngbo said.

"And without greater social justice we will never have a sustainable recovery," he added.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Global North-South inequality — can the EU do anything?
  2. Who's afraid of the Global South?
  3. Non-EU workers to fill gaps 'not a plan', warns union boss
  4. Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?
Global North-South inequality — can the EU do anything?

Inequalities between the Global North and the South are growing, exacerbated by food insecurity, climate change, Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. What has been the EU's response — and what are the prospects?

Column

Who's afraid of the Global South?

The once well-organized unipolar world, led by the US with EU support, has evolved as times change. But there is no need to be grumpy or afraid of the Global South and the multipolar world.

Interview

Non-EU workers to fill gaps 'not a plan', warns union boss

EUobserver interviewed the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) to discuss labour migration, staff shortages and working conditions — in views that strongly clash with the EU Commission's plan to attract more legal migrants.

Feature

Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?

Young people's turnout in the 2019 European elections was the lowest of all age groups. Among the reasons: lack of youth representation among MEPs, logistical reasons, and a gap between what they care about and what's on offer.

Feature

EU innovation funds prop up the throw-away market

A funding body established and governed jointly by the European Commission and an industry group awarded numerous grants to research and develop packaging products that lack proper disposal options in the common market.

Opinion

Why EU's proposed medicines overhaul needs global outlook

Debates over a new EU's compulsory licencing system offer hope for a unified approach to medicine production across the EU. But including the possibility of exports under an EU compulsory license is crucial to show global cooperation.

Latest News

  1. EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help
  2. Labour market imbalances 'may be structural' warning
  3. Too young to run?
  4. Why EU's proposed medicines overhaul needs global outlook
  5. Cyprus ups pressure to label Syria safe to return refugees
  6. Russian malign inspiration and how to counter it
  7. 2023 marked by extreme weather events and record heat
  8. Orbán's EU presidency: 'We'll just have to pinch our noses'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us