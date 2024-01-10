Wednesday

10th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help

  • In the last 2019 elections, the EU saw an increase in voter turnout for the first time ever, largely due to young voters (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission has pinned its hopes on US pop queen Taylor Swift driving young voters to the polling booths in June.

"No one can mobilise youth better than young people," European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said at the start of a press conference on Wednesday (10 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • The EU has asked American star Taylor Swift to mobilise young voters ahead of the EU elections in June (Photo: Eva Rinaldi)

However, few expected Schinas to then publicly ask American singer Taylor Swift to encourage young Europeans to go to the polls, as she did with US citizens on her social media last September.

"Taylor Swift will be in Europe in May, (...) so I very much hope that she does the same for young Europeans," Schinas continued.

The European Parliament elections will be held between 6 and 9 of June.

"Now it's the moment for them to have a say in the ballot box, to attribute praise or blame on European policies," said Schinas.

In the 2019 elections, the EU saw an increase in voter turnout for the first time, which rose to 50.6 percent (+8 percent compared to 2014) and a eurobarometer survey conducted immediately after the elections showed that the increased participation was largely driven by young voters, especially those under 25.

And in 2024, the EU wants them to return to the polls — and Schinas urged them to act as a barrier against populism.

"Young Europeans will become a wall of democracy next June against this wave of populism and hate that threatens to attack Europe," he said.

The EU commissioner for education, Iliana Ivanova, also emphasised the importance of engaging with younger generations, announcing the introduction of a so-called 'youth check' to analyse how EU policy proposals affect young people's lives now and in the future.

"Through these quality assessments, we can ensure that their concerns, priorities and ideas are taken seriously and that every year is indeed a year for youth," commented Elias Dray, vice president of the European Youth Forum.

Ivanova said that engaging with young people is a commitment, not a statement, and stressed that the EU is working to give them a stronger voice so they feel heard, and to address their concerns.

Yet one of the key demands of youth organisations, on internships in the EU, has now been removed from the Commission's agenda.

The latest agenda published by the EU executive on 9 January shows no sign of the proposal to improve internships in member states, which trade unions, MEPs and youth organisations want to see banned.

An EU official told reporters in Brussels that the agenda was only indicative and that items are only confirmed after the meeting of heads of cabinet.

"This is not a case of any point being pushed back or pushed forward, or changed, this is simply an internal planning tool of the commission that we put at your disposal," the senior official clarified.

"A few days don't make such a big difference," Ivanova said, adding that it is a matter of technicality and that the commission intends to tackle the issue.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. New EU 'Youth Test' to check policies for 15-29 year olds
  2. What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment
  3. Too young to run?
  4. New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making
New EU 'Youth Test' to check policies for 15-29 year olds

To date, existing measures to give young people a say in the policies that affect them have either been limited to areas such as culture or education, or have been designed for young people rather than with or by them.

Opinion

Too young to run?

With parties across Europe in the throes of confirming their candidates for the 2024 elections, now is the moment to secure more youth voices in the next parliament.

Infographic

New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making

Younger MEPs are more proactive than others, but they vote in line with their older party members, according to a data-driven investigation by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Labour market imbalances 'may be structural' warning

2023 saw encouraging figures in the labour market, says a new report from the International Labour Organisation. However, low productivity and falling living standards project a cloudy outlook for 2024.

Feature

EU innovation funds prop up the throw-away market

A funding body established and governed jointly by the European Commission and an industry group awarded numerous grants to research and develop packaging products that lack proper disposal options in the common market.

Opinion

Why EU's proposed medicines overhaul needs global outlook

Debates over a new EU's compulsory licencing system offer hope for a unified approach to medicine production across the EU. But including the possibility of exports under an EU compulsory license is crucial to show global cooperation.

Latest News

  1. EU hopes for youth surge in June, asks Taylor Swift for help
  2. Labour market imbalances 'may be structural' warning
  3. Too young to run?
  4. Why EU's proposed medicines overhaul needs global outlook
  5. Cyprus ups pressure to label Syria safe to return refugees
  6. Russian malign inspiration and how to counter it
  7. 2023 marked by extreme weather events and record heat
  8. Orbán's EU presidency: 'We'll just have to pinch our noses'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us