Tuesday

23rd Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions

  • Amazon warehouse workers in Poland earn less than €6 per hour before tax (Photo: Bärbel Miemietz)

By

Listen to article

Online retailing giant Amazon refused to send a representative to a European Parliament hearing on Tuesday (23 January) on working conditions in its mega-warehouses.

The hearing was held following concerns raised by workers and trade unions in Germany and Poland.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But the US giant decided not to send anyone to represent them, prompting immediate and widespread criticism from MEPs.

"Amazon has completely ignored all our efforts," rightwing Polish MEP Elżbieta Rafalska (European Conservatives & Reformists) said during the hearing.

The parliament's committee shared an informal invitation to Amazon on early November, and an official one on 20 December.

In a letter seen by EUobserver to the committee's chairman, liberal Renew Romanian MEP Dragos Pislaru, Amazon insisted that it did not have a senior representative available "at short notice" for an exchange of views. The letter, however, was dated 11 January.

"I think this whole reply letter just shows that Amazon doesn't really take a position on board at all," Rafalska added.

An Amazon spokesperson told EUobserver that the US retailer giant is willing to welcome MEPs for a visit, as it has done in the past, and that they will continue to work to find a mutually convenient date for a visit "as soon as possible".

Their letter highlights another possible reason for not attending the meeting, EUobserver understands — arguing that the hearing appears to focus only on Amazon, which the company says accounts for less than one percent of the total number of employees in the transport and logistics sector in the EU.

"A thorough exploration of these topics would be enhanced by the participation of other companies, relevant organisations in the field, and possibly academics to ensure an objective and comprehensive understanding," James Waterworth, Amazon's director of EU public policy wrote in his letter to the employment's committee.

Less than €6 per hour

The company currently employs around 150,000 people in the EU, and the situation in its warehouses worries trade union representatives.

"When the employee does not meet the goals set in advance, which are only evaluated for one week, he/she gets a negative evaluation," Agnieszka Mróz, an activist and trade union organiser working in an Amazon warehouse in Poland, told MEPs, noting this evaluation cannot be appealed and that a worker can be recommended for dismissal over such an automatic evaluation.

Mróz also spoke about the poor working conditions and the difficulty of going on strike, warning that the unions are not involved in wage negotiations and that salaries are not high enough for workers to live on.

"It's not even €6 an hour before taxes," Mróz pointed out.

A similar situation was described by Corinna Gross of Ver.di, the second-largest trade union in Germany.

After 10 years of struggles with Amazon and regular strikes, the company still refuses to sign ten collective agreements for good and healthy work, she said.

"People still get less money than they would under the collective agreement," Groß emphasised. "It's all very arbitrary".

According to Amazon, its workers are paid above the minimum wage in all EU countries, even "as much as six percent higher".

"The reason why Amazon invested so much in Poland is more because of the cheap labour, but it's also because of the weakness of the labour laws," the Polish activist told MEPs.

€32m fine

The hearing came on the same day as Amazon was fined €32m over an "overly intrusive" surveillance system used to monitor staff performance at its warehouses in France.

The French watchdog (CNIL) said in a statement that several thousand employees were affected by the surveillance systems, which did not comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and described the fine as "almost unprecedented".

"This is what Amazon didn't want us to see when they didn't allow us to come and inspect the facilities," said French Left MEP Leïla Chaibi.

Following calls to investigate anti-union repression and poor working conditions, MEPs were due to visit Amazon's warehouses in Germany and Poland before the 2023 Christmas break — but the company decided to cancel these plans. For a second time.

After a lack of engagement with the parliament's representatives, Chaibi and some other MEPs on the committee suggested sending an email to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, asking that Amazon's lobbyists be banned from the building "due to the lack of respect they have shown for our institution".

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'
  2. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  3. Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds
  4. Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels
Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'

On one of its most profitable retail days of the year, Black Friday, online giant Amazon faces a wave of protests and demonstrations in more than 30 countries demanding better wages, fair tax payments and greater accountability for the planet.

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds

The EU-funded research lab proposes a global minimum two-percent annual tax — levied on the wealth, rather than income, of the world's 2,756 richest people (who pay far less tax than ordinary citizens relative to their income)

Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

Tech companies have increased their lobbying power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, up more than 16 percent since 2021, according to a report from NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyFacts.

Two big omissions risk making EU forced-labour ban toothless

Member states are worried about the domestic costs of investigating forced-labour abuses, whilst two major omissions in the council's latest draft risk making the regulation toothless: no reference to remediation for victims, and no reference to state-imposed forced labour.

MEPs: Cost-of-living crisis means poverty 'has a female face'

Poverty has a female face, MEPs agreed on Thursday, passing a resolution calling on both the EU Commission and member states to strengthen the gender perspective in their green and social plans. Only six male MEPs spoke at the debate.

MEPs: Cost-of-living crisis means poverty 'has a female face'

Poverty has a female face, MEPs agreed on Thursday, passing a resolution calling on both the EU Commission and member states to strengthen the gender perspective in their green and social plans. Only six male MEPs spoke at the debate.

Latest News

  1. Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions
  2. Aid for Ukraine breaks records, but 7.4 percent cut for Africa
  3. EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
  4. The week Germany woke up to the far-right AfD
  5. Where do Ukrainian refugees in EU go after 2025?
  6. EU peace plan ignores ceasefire, Israeli extremism
  7. EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis
  8. Russia may attack Baltic nations after Ukraine, says Lithuania

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us