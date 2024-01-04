Ad
euobserver
Vast swathes of Gaza becoming uninhabitable after three months of Israeli bombing (Photo: UNRWA)

UN joins EU outcry on Israel's Gaza-expulsion rhetoric

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UN and leading Arab states have followed EU condemnation of Israeli talk about moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

"International law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory," said UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday (4 January).

He was "very disturbed" by Israeli statements on the issue, he added.

Regional powers Qatar and Saudi Arabia also denounced Israel's remarks.

They amounted to "toxic attempt...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Vast swathes of Gaza becoming uninhabitable after three months of Israeli bombing (Photo: UNRWA)

