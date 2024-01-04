UN joins EU outcry on Israel's Gaza-expulsion rhetoric

The UN and leading Arab states have followed EU condemnation of Israeli talk about moving Palestinians out of Gaza.
"International law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory," said UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday (4 January).
He was "very disturbed" by Israeli statements on the issue, he added.
Regional powers Qatar and Saudi Arabia also denounced Israel's remarks.
They amounted to "toxic attempt...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.