UN joins EU outcry on Israel's Gaza-expulsion rhetoric

The UN and leading Arab states have followed EU condemnation of Israeli talk about moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

"International law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory," said UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday (4 January).

He was "very disturbed" by Israeli statements on the issue, he added.

Regional powers Qatar and Saudi Arabia also denounced Israel's remarks.

They amounted to "toxic attempt...