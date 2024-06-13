Ad
euobserver
PVC is one of the most widely-used plastics, used in applications ranging from construction to children toys (Photo: Carol Von Canon, Flickr)

Green groups urge EU blanket-ban on PVC plastics

Health & Society
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

PVC must become subject to a “broad ban” similar to the EU’s ban on microplastics, green NGOs argue in a report published on Thursday (June 13). 

The report

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

Denmark to ban PFAS 'forever chemicals' in shoes and clothes
'Crying wolf' win for chemicals lobby at Antwerp EU meeting
New study finds 'largest contamination in EU history' of potentially toxic forever chemical
PVC is one of the most widely-used plastics, used in applications ranging from construction to children toys (Photo: Carol Von Canon, Flickr)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections