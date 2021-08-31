Keeping schools in Europe open 'vital', warn WHO and Unicef

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef have called on European countries to keep schools open throughout the pandemic, by making teachers a target group in national vaccination programmes and implementing safety measures to minimise the risk of infection.
"The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history," said the head of the WHO's Europe region Hans Kluge.
As schools prepare to reopen after the summer holidays, he said that it was "vital t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
