Due to the school closures, children in Europe missed more than 30 weeks of school last year (Photo: Pixabay)

Keeping schools in Europe open 'vital', warn WHO and Unicef

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef have called on European countries to keep schools open throughout the pandemic, by making teachers a target group in national vaccination programmes and implementing safety measures to minimise the risk of infection.

"The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history," said the head of the WHO's Europe region Hans Kluge.

As schools prepare to reopen after the summer holidays, he said that it was "vital t...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

