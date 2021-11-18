Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave

Hungary reported 10,265 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday (17 November), its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said .
The government also said that 178 people died in the previous 24 hours, and 5,852 people are in hospital, with 565 patients on ventilators.
The daily infection cases are getting close to the peak of 11,265 reached during ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
