The EU’s 'Digital Green Certificate' will help reinstate freedom of movement in a 'safe, responsible and trusted' way, said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (17 March) its common approach to vaccine certificates to ease free travel within the bloc - amid concerns over the slow and unequal rollout of vaccines across member states.

The announcement comes after tourism-reliant member states, led by Greece, and industry players like the International Air Transport Association, urged the EU to establish a form of vaccination proof ahead of the summe...

