New EU social security coordination rules hit a dead end

The modernisation of the EU's social security coordination rules is once again at an impasse, with time running out in the current mandate and the Council still unable to find a compromise between member states.
In December 2016, the European Commission first proposed a revision of the existing legislation [which applies since 2010] to facilitate the free movement of people within the EU by making the rules of the 27 different nationa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.