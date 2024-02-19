Ad
'At least five million mobile workers, including seasonal and cross-border workers, rely on clear rules regarding the unemployment benefits they are entitled to': MEP Dragos Pislaru (Photo: Unsplash)

New EU social security coordination rules hit a dead end

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The modernisation of the EU's social security coordination rules is once again at an impasse, with time running out in the current mandate and the Council still unable to find a compromise between member states.

In December 2016, the European Commission first proposed a revision of the existing legislation [which applies since 2010] to facilitate the free movement of people within the EU by making the rules of the 27 different nationa...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Health & Society

