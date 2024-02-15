Ad
Greece had been one of 12 EU states which did not recognise same-sex marriage, along with Italy, Croatia, and Cyprus (Photo: Unsplash)

Greece becomes first Orthodox state to legalise gay marriage

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The Hellenic parliament passed a bill to legalise same-sex marriage on Thursday (15 February), by 176 votes in favour, 76 against and two abstentions [46 lawmakers were not present at the vote] — making Greece the first Orthodox Christian country to adopt such a law.

For families like Eleni Maravelia's, what seemed like a dream 25 years ago is now a reality.

In the early 2000s, Greek-born Eleni fell in love with a woman in England. The couple wanted to get married and start a fam...

