As EU birth-rates plummet, nativist family politics ascend

At 1.5 children per woman, the EU cannot ensure a sufficient population replacement rate — which could lead to difficulties in financing the welfare models and the care of the ageing population. At least, not without immigration.
And ahead of the EU elections, many far-right candidates are offering the voters an alternative: Viktor Orbán-style family policies.
"Without migration, we will starve," said EU home affairs commission...
Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.
