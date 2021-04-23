EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls

The European Commission said on Thursday (22 April) it has not yet decided whether to take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to meet its contractual obligations - but repeated that all options are still on the table.

"What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses, in line with the company's earlier commitments," a commission spokesperson said.

"Together with the member states, we are looking at all options to make this happen," he added. <...