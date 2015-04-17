Ad
Some people in Malta, a conservative country, thought the bill was an April Fool's prank (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Malta breaks EU taboo on trans-gender rights

by Helena Dalli, Valletta,

A scurrilous rumour recently swept Malta: the Maltese parliament would unanimously vote for the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Bill (GIGESC) to become law on 1 April.

People thought it was an April fool's prank

The disbelief didn't come as a surprise. Malta is still considered by some as a conservative, Catholic country where change is slow.

Thankfully, things are changing. Malta is now the first country in the world to criminalise unconsented in...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Helena Dalli is minister for social dialogue, consumer affairs and civil liberties in Malta.

