Rome pride: Italy scored poorly in the analysis (Photo: PhylB)

Bulgaria and Italy trail in EU on gay rights legislation

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The UK provides the best legal environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people in the EU while Bulgaria offers the least protection for sexual minorities, according to a new scoreboard.

The 'Rainbow Europe' map, published Thursday (16 May) by ILGA-Europe, sees the UK score 77 percent on a checklist of laws that include rules on non-discrimination, gender recognition and hate speech.

Next in line is Belgium (67), Sweden, Spain, Portugal (65%) and France wi...

