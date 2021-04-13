Ad
euobserver

Why Ursula von der Leyen won't go

EU Scream
Health & Society
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen appears secure in her job as president of the European Commission.

That's despite a troubled vaccine rollout in which delayed deliveries can cost lives and livelihoods.

But preserving the status quo in Brussels also comes at a cost. Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times unpacks why the European institutions are not muc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Taking Brexit personally
When Conservatives endanger democracy
Keeping the Red Flag flying

Tags

EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections