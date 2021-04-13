Why Ursula von der Leyen won't go

Ursula von der Leyen appears secure in her job as president of the European Commission.
That's despite a troubled vaccine rollout in which delayed deliveries can cost lives and livelihoods.
But preserving the status quo in Brussels also comes at a cost. Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times unpacks why the European institutions are not muc...
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
