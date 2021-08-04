Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases

Europe has reported a decrease in weekly infections of Covid-19 - after more than a month of increases in cases driven by the more-contagious Delta variant.

The decrease in newly-reported cases has been mainly driven by a decline in cases from Spain and the UK, according to a report of the World Health Organization published on Tuesday (3 August).

In Spain, where a fifth wave has put at risk the summer holiday season, infections are dropping, after reaching a record high earlier i...