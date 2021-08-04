Ad
euobserver
As of Wednesday, 58 percent of Europeans are fully-vaccinated (Photo: gob.mx)

Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europe has reported a decrease in weekly infections of Covid-19 - after more than a month of increases in cases driven by the more-contagious Delta variant.

The decrease in newly-reported cases has been mainly driven by a decline in cases from Spain and the UK, according to a report of the World Health Organization published on Tuesday (3 August).

In Spain, where a fifth wave has put at risk the summer holiday season, infections are dropping, after reaching a record high earlier i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

The EU's Covid-19 certificate - how it will work?
Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
Covid-19 pandemic - why was the ECDC so ineffective?
As of Wednesday, 58 percent of Europeans are fully-vaccinated (Photo: gob.mx)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections